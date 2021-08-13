Local Listings
2 travelers arrested in Hawaii for alleged fake vaccine cards, official says

Norbert Chung and Trevor Chung were arrested Sunday.
Norbert Chung and Trevor Chung were arrested Sunday.(Dept. of Public Safety)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities from the Hawaii Attorney General’s office arrested two visitors from the mainland for allegedly attempting to skirt the state’s Safe Travels program, KHNL reported.

The travelers were arrested Sunday at the Daniel K. Inouye Airport, the AG’s office said. Investigators found they were allegedly in violation of the travel rules for using fake vaccination cards to come to the islands.

Investigators were following up on a tip from a community member.

Falsifying a vaccination card carries a fine of up to $5,000 and/or a term in prison for up to a year.

The travelers — identified as Norbert Chung and Trevor Chung — were charged and arraigned Wednesday morning.

“Attorney General investigators are committed to ensuring all such leads are investigated and thank the community for their assistance and support,” the AG’s office said in a statement.

“Along those lines, the Department of the Attorney General will investigate and prosecute those who cheat the Safe Travels program, which was established to keep our islands safe.”

Additional details were not provided.

Copyright 2021 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

