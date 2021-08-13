Local Listings
Census shows strong growth for Lubbock since 2010

By Brittany Michaleson
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - New census data shows that Lubbock County has grown by more than 30,000 people. Now, 310,639 people live in Lubbock County. That’s up from 278,831 in 2010. This growth is an 11.4 percent increase. The city of Lubbock’s population is now up to 257,141 people, up from 229,573 a decade ago.

While Lubbock is growing, it’s not growing as fast as other counties in the state. Denton and Collin County, just north of Dallas, both saw about a 36 percent increase in the last 10 years. Texas is now home to four of the fastest-growing cities in the nation.

“As you can see, these fast-growing cities are generally suburbs of larger cities,” Marc Perry, Senior Demographer in the Population Division at the U. S. Census Bureau said.

Texas gained more residents than any other state since 2010, with people of color driving the growth.

“In Texas, the first and second most prevalent group rankings did not change between 2010 and 2020 but the difference in size between the white alone, non-Hispanic population and the Hispanic or Latino population shrank to about a half percent,” Nicholas Jones, Director and Senior Advisor of Race and Ethnic Research and Outreach in the Population Division at the U. S. Census Bureau said.

The share of Hispanic Texans has grown to 39.3 percent, closely behind the share of non-Hispanic white Texans at 39.7 percent. The state’s Hispanic, Black and Asian populations all significantly outpaced the white population in growth since 2010.

“Our analysis of the 2020 census results show that the U. S. population is much more multiracial and more racially and ethnically diverse than what we’ve measured in the past,” Jones said.

Overall, the nation saw the slowest decade for population growth since the 1930s. Fast growth in suburban Houston, Dallas and Austin helped Texas gain two more seats in the U. S. House. Governor Abbott will have to call another special session for redistricting to begin.

