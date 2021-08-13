Local Listings
Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Aug. 13, 2021
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

COVID-19 cases still rising in Lubbock

  • 231 new COVID-19 cases
  • 2,600 active cases in Lubbock County
  • Hospitalization rate rose to 13.78%

Pop-up vaccine clinic open at the South Plains Mall

  • Open Thursday through Sunday from noon until the mall closes
  • Texas military will administer Pfizer shots for anyone 12 and older

Lubbock grows 11.4% according to newly released census data

  • The city now has 257,000 residents — that’s 11% more over the past decade
  • Four of the nation’s fastest growing cities are in Texas
  • Growth in Austin and Dallas helped gain Texas two more seats in Congress

Former Lubbock dentist Jason White indicted on 13 more federal counts

  • Charges related to federal child pornography crimes and enticement of a minor
  • New superseding indictment replaces the original charges filed earlier this year
  • White will remain in jail until his federal trial begins in November

