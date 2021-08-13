Daybreak Today Friday morning brief
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
COVID-19 cases still rising in Lubbock
- 231 new COVID-19 cases
- 2,600 active cases in Lubbock County
- Hospitalization rate rose to 13.78%
Pop-up vaccine clinic open at the South Plains Mall
- Open Thursday through Sunday from noon until the mall closes
- Texas military will administer Pfizer shots for anyone 12 and older
Lubbock grows 11.4% according to newly released census data
- The city now has 257,000 residents — that’s 11% more over the past decade
- Four of the nation’s fastest growing cities are in Texas
- Growth in Austin and Dallas helped gain Texas two more seats in Congress
Former Lubbock dentist Jason White indicted on 13 more federal counts
- Charges related to federal child pornography crimes and enticement of a minor
- New superseding indictment replaces the original charges filed earlier this year
- White will remain in jail until his federal trial begins in November
