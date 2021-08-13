Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Field of Dreams game produces perfect ending for a Hollywood film

By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (Gray News) - The ending to Major League Baseball’s Field of Dreams game ended with a climax that a screenwriter would dream of.

MLB already knew the Field of Dreams game would be a success, as a sold-out crowd in Iowa watched the game paying homage to the 1989 Academy Award-nominated film starring Kevin Costner.

Viewers lauded over the pregame ceremonies featuring Costner and players with the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox walking out of the cornfields used in the filming of the movie.

Costner even alluded to one of the famous quotes from the film when addressing the nearly 8,000 who attended in the small Iowa city of Dyersville, which has a population of a little more than 4,000.

“Is this heaven?” Costner asked, replying, “Yes it is.”

While MLB thought it had already hit a home run with the production of this event, the Field of Dreams game turned out to be a grand slam with the way the game played out.

Star Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge smashed his 24th and 25th home runs in the high-scoring affair, including a two-run blast in the 9th inning to get his team within one run of Chicago.

Giancarlo Stanton would follow up with another two-run blast to give the Yankees an unlikely lead, coming back from a three-run deficit.

The Yankees’ comeback was exciting enough, but the White Sox weren’t ready to roll the credits.

Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson stepped to the plate as the potential go-ahead run in what would be a walk-off for the ages, and he didn’t disappoint.

Anderson, who admitted before Thursday’s game he never watched “Field of Dreams,” concluded the game with the home run into the Iowa corn to win the game 9-8.

“The fans came to see a show, and we gave them a show,” Anderson said.

Caption

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jason Paul White, 41
Former Lubbock dentist Jason White now charged with 16 counts related to child pornography
Pedestrian fatally struck by train near Shallowater Wednesday night
Lubbock Power & Light logo (Source: LP&L Twitter)
LP&L reports power outage after car crashes into utility pole
Local hospitals are requesting out-of-state help, following Governor Abbott’s direction
Lubbock hospitals request out-of-state help following Gov. Abbott’s direction
Lubbock police
Suspect crashes stolen vehicle into officer unit after early morning pursuit

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
What's on a dreadlock-rockin' dog's head is turning heads on social media.
Dreadlocked dog and her stylist
Texas author discusses new book 'Listen Up'
Noon Notebook - Thomas Fellows discusses new book: ‘Listen Up’
A police cordon on Royal Navy Avenue, near the scene of an incident in the Keyham area of...
Man kills 5, himself in UK’s first mass shooting in decade
KCBD News at Noon - Fri., August 13
KCBD News at Noon - Fri., August 13