Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

First live ‘murder hornet’ spotted this year

By KING Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACOM COUNTY, Wash. (KING) - The first sighting of a live murder hornet this year in Washington state has been confirmed by the state’s department of agriculture.

A Whatcom County resident submitted a report on Wednesday, including a photo of a murder hornet attacking a paper wasp nest.

It was seen two miles away from where the first murder hornet nest in the country was destroyed last fall.

They’re officially called Asian giant hornets. The insects are invasive to the United States and are known to attack and destroy honeybee and wasp hives.

Just a few of them can destroy a hive within hours.

This is the first live murder hornet sighting of the year. A dead one was found in the state in mid-June.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture is asking people with paper wasp nests on their property to keep an eye out for murder hornets and report sightings on their website.

The department plans to set traps in the area to try and catch a live one, tag it to track it back to its nest.

Copyright 2021 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Paul White, 41
Former Lubbock dentist Jason White now charged with 16 counts related to child pornography
Pedestrian fatally struck by train near Shallowater Wednesday night
Lubbock Power & Light logo (Source: LP&L Twitter)
LP&L reports power outage after car crashes into utility pole
Local hospitals are requesting out-of-state help, following Governor Abbott’s direction
Lubbock hospitals request out-of-state help following Gov. Abbott’s direction
After two decades of firefighting, doctors diagnosed Gillispie with lung cancer in 2018. He...
Woodrow VFD remembers Firefighter Joe Gillispie, wife hopes to honor legacy with life saving equipment

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Norbert Chung and Trevor Chung were arrested Sunday.
2 travelers arrested in Hawaii for alleged fake vaccine cards, official says
Rain chances remain in the forecast
Weekend rain for the South Plains
2020 Census Data Released
KCBD Daybreak Today - Fri., August 13
Raincast for Friday, August 13
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Fri., August 13