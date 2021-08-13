Local Listings
Health dept. to host drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic at South Plains Food Bank

Update from the City of Lubbock on COVID-19 vaccines
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., at South Plains Food Bank located at 5605 MLK Blvd. This clinic will provide Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to individuals ages 18+. Recipients do not have to pick up a food bag to receive a vaccination.

No appointment is necessary. For more information please visit [mylubbock.us/covid19vaccine]mylubbock.us/covid19vaccine or call the Public Health Department at 806.775.2933.

Daybreak Today Friday morning brief