KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jasmine

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jasmine, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a three-year-old pit bull.

Staff say she is sweet and friendly, good with kids and other dogs. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and has a microchip. If you would like to make Jasmine a member of your family, please stop by Lubbock Animal Services today. Her adoption fees are waived this month.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

