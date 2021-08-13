Local Listings
Lubbock ranked as third most dangerous city in the U.S. for 2021

Lubbock Skyline (Source: KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock is listed as the third most dangerous city in the U.S. for 2021, according to a nationwide study conducted by SafeWise.

Data from the FBI found that Texas had a violent crime rate of 8.37 incidents per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 40.23.

The Lubbock Police Department released the 2020 annual report back in June. That report found that the homicide rate for the year is up 105 percent from 2019, with 41 homicides. Police say domestic violence drove the increase.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Domestic issues spur rise in 2020 homicides

To see the full report, click here.

Corpus Christi ranked number seven on the list.

