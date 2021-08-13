Lubbock ranked as third most dangerous city in the U.S. for 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock is listed as the third most dangerous city in the U.S. for 2021, according to a nationwide study conducted by SafeWise.

Data from the FBI found that Texas had a violent crime rate of 8.37 incidents per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 40.23.

The Lubbock Police Department released the 2020 annual report back in June. That report found that the homicide rate for the year is up 105 percent from 2019, with 41 homicides. Police say domestic violence drove the increase.

Corpus Christi ranked number seven on the list.

