Lubbock’s David Gaschen makes special appearances with Caldwell Kids

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Broadway music lovers will want to save the dates of Aug. 13 or 14 for two magical evenings at Lubbock’s historic Cactus Theater. The incomparable David Gaschen will headline and host two shows with the Caldwell Kids, Caldwell Entertainment’s incubator for young West Texas talent.

The concert will feature songs from famous Broadway musicals such as Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Annie, The Jersey Boys, Little Mermaid and many more. Tickets for the Friday and Saturday night concerts are $25 each, with the balcony box seats $50 apiece. Children 12 and under are $12.50.

Additionally, Gaschen will hold a seminar for the West Texas music community to talk about his successful journey in the music business and offer tips and advice to young aspiring artists. The seminar is at 2 p.m. Aug.14 at the Cactus Theater. Admission is free, but registration is encouraged.

“It is important for me to come back to Lubbock for many reasons, but to be able to come back home and share anything of my career experiences and life to be able to help these extremely talented and eager kids has always been of the utmost importance to me,” Gaschen said. “I always love helping kids get a leg up in life! I also love working with the Caldwell family. Every time I come home, they treat me like a son. I feel like part of their incredible family!”

Terri and Don Caldwell both agree the Caldwell Kids program is blessed to have Lubbock’s own Broadway star facilitate and sing in a magnificent concert of Broadway songs featuring the best of West Texas’ young performers.

“To have a music industry success story come to share his experience and tips (and the stage!) with our kids is important to them,” Terri Caldwell said. “To have it be someone from Lubbock they can look up to and who they already are familiar with, who they can emulate, is even better.”

“With the beautiful voice of David Gaschen and the amazing vocalists from Caldwell Kids, this show promises to be a magical evening,” Don Caldwell added. This program is made possible in part through a grant from the City of Lubbock, as recommended by Civic Lubbock, Inc.

