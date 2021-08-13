Musical Thriller ‘Sweeney Todd’ coming to Levelland’s Wallace Theater

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For a limited time, the Wallace Theater in Levelland will be featuring a production of the thrilling Sweeney Todd, a twisting story of love and revenge in London’s dark 19th Century streets.

The show will run October 28, 29, and 30 at 7 P.M. and October 31 at 5 P.M. at Levelland’s Wallace Theater at 823 Houston Street.

According to a new release, the cast of Sweeney Todd will include members from New York City, regional hubs and the local community, with Daniel Hogan of NYC’s Hell’s Kitchen set to headline as title character, Sweeney Todd, the scorned barber of 19th Century London. Annie Nichols-Burge will co-headline as Todd’s friend and resourceful pie shop owner, Mrs. Lovett.

In this dark and witty Tony Award-winning story, perfectly set for the Halloween weekend; Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett’s luck sharply shifts when Todd’s thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up.

Officials say tickets include student pricing, general admission, and a top-tier ticket that includes a front-row table for four laden with thematic treats.

Full cast for the show will include Randal Ramirez, Travis Burge, Mallory Flores, Joey Rodriguez, David Stallings, Falan Memmott; Scott Alford as the Judge Turpin, and Natalie Stanislaus as Johanna.

ABOUT THE LEADS

Daniel Patrick Hogan (Sweeney Todd) is a versatile artist whose talents range from singing to scenic set and makeup design. Daniel studied vocal performance at Texas Tech University under Sue Arnold.

Daniel’s most recent opera roles include Colline in La Bohéme with the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra, Papageno in Die Zauberflöte at the Amalfi Festival in Maiori, Italy, and Antonio in Le Nozze di Figaro at Texas Tech University. He was awarded the Audience Favorite award at the Meistersinger Competition at the American Institute of Musical Studies in Graz, Austria.

Daniel’s solo concert performances feature Jesus in J. S. Bach’s Johannes Passion and Petrus in Mattheus Passion with the Texas Tech University Choir, Bass soloist in The Messiah with the Westchester Oratorio Society and as Valens in Theodora with the Nubian Conservatory of Music in Brooklyn. Daniel is a Cantor at the Church of St. Paul the Apostle in New York City where he has greatly enjoyed making music during the pandemic.

Daniel’s regional Musical Theatre roles include Lancelot in Camelot, Marius in Les Misérables, Curly in Oklahoma!, The Beast in Beauty and The Beast, Frank Butler in Annie Get Your Gun, Captain Hook in Peter Pan, and The Cat In the Hat in Seussical The Musical.

Daniel was a featured singer in the 2020 Moët-Hennessy Virtual Cocktail Party. The event was live-streamed during the Pandemic and was an immersive cocktail party

showcasing signature Moët-Hennessy cocktails and continuing education for Brand Ambassadors.

Daniel is thrilled to be working with this excellent cast and production team!

Annie Nichols-Burge (Mrs. Lovett) is a performer and educator based in Lubbock, Texas. She holds a Bachelors and Masters degree in Vocal Performance from Texas Tech University and has studied with Mary Jane Johnson, Sue Arnold, John Gillas, and Dr. Steve Weber.

Annie just began her 3rd year serving as Instructor of Voice in Fine Arts at South Plains College. In her spare time, Annie teaches private voice lessons and serves as music director and vocal coach for Lubbock Community Theatre’s Horizon School of the Arts, a preparatory program for students interested in pursuing Musical Theatre in college.

Annie has served as Music Director for multiple productions including TTU’s Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, LCT’s Matilda and Young Frankenstein, and most recently Horizon’s Godspell and Descendants the Musical. Although Annie loves to help performers find their voices on stage, she loves being on the stage even more. Favorite roles include Ursula (The Little Mermaid), Kala (Tarzan), Fiona (Shrek), Tracy Turnblad (Hairspray), Woman (Marry Me a Little), Cathy (The Last 5 Years), Elizabeth (Young Frankenstein) and Judy (9 to 5). Special thanks to The Wallace for making this wickedly delicious dream role come true!

For complete cast biographies and more information, please visit wallacetheater.com/sweeneytodd.

The Wallace Theater is a 501c3 non-profit organization that is supported by generous contributions from members of the community, area foundations and volunteers.

