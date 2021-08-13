Pigskin Preview: Morton Indians

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Even though this season isn’t a realignment year, the Morton Indians have moved into a new district to return to playing 11-man football.

The former 6-man team has seen their school and program grow over the last couple of years and have moved into district 1 2-A in football. The numbers will be on their side come the season, as the Indians return eight starters on offense and 10 on defense.

The returners have made the transition back to 11-man smooth for both the coaches and players, and there’s a growing sense of confidence that Morton could even make the players this year.

