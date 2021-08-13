Pigskin Preview: Ropes Eagles

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Ropes Eagles are ready to take flight this season for their second year in 11-man play.

The Eagles may have one of the more veteran heavy rosters in their division. They return seven starters on both their offense and defense from their (5-5) team from a year ago.

In their second season playing 11-man, Ropes hopes to use all the success they had from last year as a launching pad to help them spread their wings and soar even farther this upcoming year.

