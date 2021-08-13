Local Listings
Pigskin Preview: Smyer Bobcats(KCBD)
By Ronald Clark
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Smyer Bobcats are ready and prepared to defend their district title this season.

The Bobcats team feels brand new after losing a number of seniors that helped the program win the district title last year on their way to an (8-4) season. But Smyer will still return about five starters on offense and six starters on the defensive end.

Their young core will have to grow up quick as they will be relied on heavily this year to play big time football, but head coach Scott Funke said he believes in their talent and hopes to be even better this season.

