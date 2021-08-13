Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Suspect crashes stolen vehicle into officer unit on West Loop after chase

Lubbock police
Lubbock police(Lubbock police)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crash investigators are responding to a wreck after a police chase early Friday morning.

Lubbock police say officers attempted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle just after 4 a.m. The suspect vehicle tried to get away, according to police.

During the pursuit, the stolen vehicle crashed into an officer’s unit in the 400 block of the northbound West Loop 289 access road, disabling the patrol vehicle. The driver then ran from the scene.

No details on whether any officers were hurt in the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more details.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Paul White, 41
Former Lubbock dentist Jason White now charged with 16 counts related to child pornography
Pedestrian fatally struck by train near Shallowater Wednesday night
Lubbock Power & Light logo (Source: LP&L Twitter)
LP&L reports power outage after car crashes into utility pole
Local hospitals are requesting out-of-state help, following Governor Abbott’s direction
Lubbock hospitals request out-of-state help following Gov. Abbott’s direction
After two decades of firefighting, doctors diagnosed Gillispie with lung cancer in 2018. He...
Woodrow VFD remembers Firefighter Joe Gillispie, wife hopes to honor legacy with life saving equipment

Latest News

Weather highlights to watch out for today
Daybreak Today 5 a.m. Weather - Fri., August 13
NewsStream - Daybreak Today, July 3
Daybreak Today Friday morning brief
Now, 310,639 people live in Lubbock County. That’s up from 278,831 in 2010. The growth is an...
Census shows strong growth for Lubbock since 2010
The city leases four buildings, costing almost half a million dollars each year.
KCBD INVESTIGATES: How much rent is costing Lubbock taxpayers