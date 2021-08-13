Suspect crashes stolen vehicle into officer unit on West Loop after chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crash investigators are responding to a wreck after a police chase early Friday morning.

Lubbock police say officers attempted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle just after 4 a.m. The suspect vehicle tried to get away, according to police.

During the pursuit, the stolen vehicle crashed into an officer’s unit in the 400 block of the northbound West Loop 289 access road, disabling the patrol vehicle. The driver then ran from the scene.

No details on whether any officers were hurt in the crash.

The Major Crash Unit is responding to a crash that occurred during a pursuit. Officers attempted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle, which then evaded. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) August 13, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more details.

