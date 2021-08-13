Thomas Fellows discusses new book: ‘Listen Up’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Houston-based author Thomas fellows discusses his latest release ‘Listen Up’.

Prior to ‘Listen Up’, Fellows’ fourth book The Art of Embracing Suffering’ was released earlier this year on April 21. It was inspired by the classic ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’. In the book, Thomas writes about the good that can be found in suffering.

His books are available for purchase on Amazon and bookstores.

Thomas Fellows discusses 'Listen Up' (KCBD)

