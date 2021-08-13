Local Listings
Thomas Fellows discusses new book: ‘Listen Up’

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Houston-based author Thomas fellows discusses his latest release ‘Listen Up’.

Prior to ‘Listen Up’, Fellows’ fourth book The Art of Embracing Suffering’ was released earlier this year on April 21. It was inspired by the classic ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’. In the book, Thomas writes about the good that can be found in suffering.

His books are available for purchase on Amazon and bookstores.

KCBD Midday Weather Update - Fri., August 13