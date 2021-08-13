Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Weekend kicking off with showers, storms, cooler temps

Weekend kicking off with showers, storms, cooler temps
Weekend kicking off with showers, storms, cooler temps(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The weekend is beginning with showers and storms and locally heavy rainfall.

More storms are likely tonight through mid-day Saturday with scattered showers and storms possible through Sunday night.

The stronger storms will produce heavy rain, may cause some flooding and will keep temperatures on the cool side. In addition, frequent lightning, winds of 50 mph and maybe some small hail will occur with the stronger storms over the weekend.

Temperatures are also a big story this weekend with highs on Saturday in the 70s to 80s for all of the region. Clouds, a northeast wind and rain will have the temperatures below normal for both overnight and afternoon readings.

Rain chances will increase late Friday night and decrease by Sunday.

It will be warmer on Sunday with highs in the 80s for the area. Those afternoon temperatures may be back to 90 degrees by Monday.

Although the clouds will be an issue, remember that the Perseid meteor shower is going on each night through the weekend. They will still be visible, much less active next week.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Paul White, 41
Former Lubbock dentist Jason White now charged with 16 counts related to child pornography
Pedestrian fatally struck by train near Shallowater Wednesday night
Lubbock Skyline (Source: KCBD)
Lubbock ranked as third most dangerous city in the U.S. for 2021
Lubbock police
Suspect collides with LPD vehicle during Friday morning police chase
Local hospitals are requesting out-of-state help, following Governor Abbott’s direction
Lubbock hospitals request out-of-state help following Gov. Abbott’s direction

Latest News

Rain chances remain in the forecast
Weekend rain for the South Plains
Rain expected to return to the South Plains Friday through weekend
Rain expected to return to the South Plains Friday through weekend
KCBD First Alert Forecast for Thursday and beyond.
Cooling showers in our forecast
KCBD Weather at 10 for Thursday, Aug. 12
KCBD Weather at 10 for Thursday, Aug. 12