Weekend kicking off with showers, storms, cooler temps

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The weekend is beginning with showers and storms and locally heavy rainfall.

More storms are likely tonight through mid-day Saturday with scattered showers and storms possible through Sunday night.

The stronger storms will produce heavy rain, may cause some flooding and will keep temperatures on the cool side. In addition, frequent lightning, winds of 50 mph and maybe some small hail will occur with the stronger storms over the weekend.

Temperatures are also a big story this weekend with highs on Saturday in the 70s to 80s for all of the region. Clouds, a northeast wind and rain will have the temperatures below normal for both overnight and afternoon readings.

Rain chances will increase late Friday night and decrease by Sunday.

It will be warmer on Sunday with highs in the 80s for the area. Those afternoon temperatures may be back to 90 degrees by Monday.

Although the clouds will be an issue, remember that the Perseid meteor shower is going on each night through the weekend. They will still be visible, much less active next week.

