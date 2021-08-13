Local Listings
Weekend rain for the South Plains

Rain chances remain in the forecast
Rain chances remain in the forecast(Cleared for use)
By Steve Divine
Aug. 13, 2021
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thundershower activity will increase late today into Saturday. The rain and associated cloud cover will result in a slight cool down. Locally heavy rainfall is a possibility.

Showers will be few and far between through early Friday afternoon. The morning activity will be light and generally over the western KCBD viewing area.

Showers and thundershowers are expected to increase late this afternoon and evening. At first, the rain may fall mainly to the west and north of Lubbock. Overnight into Saturday, however, coverage and intensity are anticipated to increase across the area. At any given time the rain will be hit and miss. Over the course of the weekend there is a good chance of rain at nearly every location.

Some locations may end up with very little rainfall by late Sunday. A few may be drenched. Guidance continues to suggest totals through Sunday may vary from a trace to more than two inches across the KCBD viewing area. Those are the extremes. The greatest amounts are likely over the western viewing area. Many areas are likely to receive less than a half-inch.

Spotty rain showers are expected to linger into Sunday, at least Sunday morning.

Otherwise, Friday afternoon through Sunday will be mostly cloudy across the KCBD viewing area. Temperatures will be cooler. Lows generally will be in the 60s with 50s possible over the northwest. Highs Saturday generally will be in the 70s over the western and northern viewing area, with Lubbock peaking at about 79 degrees, and in the 80s over the eastern viewing area. Highs Sunday are expected to be in the 80s.

