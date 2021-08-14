A dream realized: Lubbock Live Festival set to go in two weeks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’re just weeks away from the Lubbock Live Festival, an all day event dedicated to the homegrown artists of the South Plains.

Founder Jeremy Couture says he is nervous for the first year, but it’s been a dream of his for awhile.

READ MORE: Lubbock Live Festival looking for sponsors ahead of concert set for Aug. 28

He says he was inspired in part by the pandemic and the renewed interest in the arts over the last year and a half.

“The arts, I feel, are what got people a lot of people through. I think people should come out to one support and two to see how much there is to do here and how much art there is in Lubbock,” he said.

“[Jeremy had] been talking about it for a little bit just kind of dreaming about doing a festival with local bands. And he actually did it,” Levelland musician Aaron Smith said. “When he said it was going to happen, I jumped on immediately.”

Smith is just one of the 16 musical acts slated for the festival on Saturday, August 28th.

“There have been local festivals in the past, but nothing with this promotion. You can tell there’s a lot of love poured into it,” Smith added.

There will also be visual artists and food trucks in addition to performances at both the LHUCA stage and Two Docs.

Tickets are on sale now: $5 for kids and $15 for adults 12 years and older. That lower price tag was important to Couture, who’s encouraging everyone to come out that weekend.

“The whole purpose of the event is to help show what Lubbock has to the local citizens. But if they can’t afford to go, it defeats the whole purpose,” he said.

The goal is to raise $25,000 to be donated to Lubbock ISD fine arts department and to create a new hub city tradition.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.