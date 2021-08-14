Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

A dream realized: Lubbock Live Festival set to go in two weeks

The all-day event on Aug. 28 will feature dozens of homegrown musicians & artists
Musician Aaron Smith, of Levelland, is one of 16 musical artists to perform at the all-day...
Musician Aaron Smith, of Levelland, is one of 16 musical artists to perform at the all-day festival.(KCBD)
By Blair Sabol
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’re just weeks away from the Lubbock Live Festival, an all day event dedicated to the homegrown artists of the South Plains.

Founder Jeremy Couture says he is nervous for the first year, but it’s been a dream of his for awhile.

READ MORE: Lubbock Live Festival looking for sponsors ahead of concert set for Aug. 28

He says he was inspired in part by the pandemic and the renewed interest in the arts over the last year and a half.

“The arts, I feel, are what got people a lot of people through. I think people should come out to one support and two to see how much there is to do here and how much art there is in Lubbock,” he said.

“[Jeremy had] been talking about it for a little bit just kind of dreaming about doing a festival with local bands. And he actually did it,” Levelland musician Aaron Smith said. “When he said it was going to happen, I jumped on immediately.”

Smith is just one of the 16 musical acts slated for the festival on Saturday, August 28th.

“There have been local festivals in the past, but nothing with this promotion. You can tell there’s a lot of love poured into it,” Smith added.

There will also be visual artists and food trucks in addition to performances at both the LHUCA stage and Two Docs.

Tickets are on sale now: $5 for kids and $15 for adults 12 years and older. That lower price tag was important to Couture, who’s encouraging everyone to come out that weekend.

“The whole purpose of the event is to help show what Lubbock has to the local citizens. But if they can’t afford to go, it defeats the whole purpose,” he said.

The goal is to raise $25,000 to be donated to Lubbock ISD fine arts department and to create a new hub city tradition.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Paul White, 41
Former Lubbock dentist Jason White now charged with 16 counts related to child pornography
Lubbock Skyline (Source: KCBD)
Lubbock ranked as third most dangerous city in the U.S. for 2021
Pedestrian fatally struck by train near Shallowater Wednesday night
Lubbock police
Suspect collides with LPD vehicle during Friday morning police chase
Local hospitals are requesting out-of-state help, following Governor Abbott’s direction
Lubbock hospitals request out-of-state help following Gov. Abbott’s direction

Latest News

Musical Thriller ‘Sweeney Todd’ coming to Levelland’s Wallace Theater
Musical Thriller ‘Sweeney Todd’ coming to Levelland’s Wallace Theater
Plainview Police Badge
Suspect in custody after shots fired in shopping center parking lot
COVID-19: Lubbock reports 295 new cases on Friday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports 295 new cases on Friday
The South Plains SPCA was able to help remove 40 dogs from a residence between Lubbock and...
40 dogs removed from Lubbock home, South Plains SPCA asking for fosters