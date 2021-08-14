More sunshine, less rain Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a soggy Saturday with high temperatures in the 70s, Sunday brings a little bit of a change.
Plenty of rain the last 24 hours for the South Plains. The Lubbock airport recorded 1.98″ in the last 48 hours, bringing the month-to-date precipitation total to 2.13″ in Lubbock. The high temperature today was 76 degrees with a morning low of 65.
Overnight tonight, mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s. A very slim chance for a shower or two, mainly south of Lubbock.
Tomorrow, expect more sunshine and less rain with temperatures warmer than today. Highs tomorrow across the South Plains in the 80s, a high of 85 expected for Lubbock tomorrow afternoon. A slight chance for rain will remain in the forecast, with the best chance for rain for the southern portion of the KCBD viewing area.
These cooler-than-normal temperatures are expected to remain in the forecast for much of the workweek, slowly warming back up into the lower-90s by the end of the week. We can expect a better chance for rain Monday night into Tuesday.
