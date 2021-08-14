Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

More sunshine, less rain Sunday

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a soggy Saturday with high temperatures in the 70s, Sunday brings a little bit of a change.

Some rainfall totals across the South Plains
Some rainfall totals across the South Plains(KCBD)

Plenty of rain the last 24 hours for the South Plains. The Lubbock airport recorded 1.98″ in the last 48 hours, bringing the month-to-date precipitation total to 2.13″ in Lubbock. The high temperature today was 76 degrees with a morning low of 65.

Overnight tonight, mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s. A very slim chance for a shower or two, mainly south of Lubbock.

Warmer tomorrow than today with highs in the 80s, but still remaining below average.
Warmer tomorrow than today with highs in the 80s, but still remaining below average.(KCBD)

Tomorrow, expect more sunshine and less rain with temperatures warmer than today. Highs tomorrow across the South Plains in the 80s, a high of 85 expected for Lubbock tomorrow afternoon. A slight chance for rain will remain in the forecast, with the best chance for rain for the southern portion of the KCBD viewing area.

These cooler-than-normal temperatures are expected to remain in the forecast for much of the workweek, slowly warming back up into the lower-90s by the end of the week. We can expect a better chance for rain Monday night into Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Skyline (Source: KCBD)
Lubbock ranked as third most dangerous city in the U.S. for 2021
The South Plains SPCA was able to help remove 40 dogs from a residence between Lubbock and...
40 dogs removed from Lubbock home, South Plains SPCA asking for fosters
Plainview Police Badge
Suspect in custody after shots fired in shopping center parking lot
Lubbock police
Suspect collides with LPD vehicle during Friday morning police chase
Perry, Burrows propose to reallocate Texas Permanent University Fund
Perry, Burrows push to remove control of Texas PUF from UT and A&M

Latest News

Weekend kicking off with showers, storms, cooler temps
Weekend kicking off with showers, storms, cooler temps
Rain chances remain in the forecast
Weekend rain for the South Plains
KCBD Weather at 10 for Friday, Aug. 13
KCBD Weather at 10 for Friday, Aug. 13
KCBD Weather at 6 for Friday, Aug. 13
KCBD Weather at 6 for Friday, Aug. 13