More sunshine, less rain Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a soggy Saturday with high temperatures in the 70s, Sunday brings a little bit of a change.

Some rainfall totals across the South Plains (KCBD)

Plenty of rain the last 24 hours for the South Plains. The Lubbock airport recorded 1.98″ in the last 48 hours, bringing the month-to-date precipitation total to 2.13″ in Lubbock. The high temperature today was 76 degrees with a morning low of 65.

Overnight tonight, mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s. A very slim chance for a shower or two, mainly south of Lubbock.

Warmer tomorrow than today with highs in the 80s, but still remaining below average. (KCBD)

Tomorrow, expect more sunshine and less rain with temperatures warmer than today. Highs tomorrow across the South Plains in the 80s, a high of 85 expected for Lubbock tomorrow afternoon. A slight chance for rain will remain in the forecast, with the best chance for rain for the southern portion of the KCBD viewing area.

These cooler-than-normal temperatures are expected to remain in the forecast for much of the workweek, slowly warming back up into the lower-90s by the end of the week. We can expect a better chance for rain Monday night into Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.