Pigskin Preview: Plains Cowboys

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Plains Cowboys are excited to get back on the field this season after making the playoffs twice in the last three years.

The Cowboys were just (2-9) last season but return five starters on both offense and defense this year.

Plains head coach, Mike Martinez said his younger group of players are finally the veterans on the team and he expects them to make a big jump in production this season.

