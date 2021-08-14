Pigskin Preview: Seagraves Eagles

SEAGRAVES, Texas (KCBD) - The Seagraves Eagles return motivated after their early round playoff exit a season ago.

After going (3-8) last year and getting a taste of playoff action, Seagraves return 10 starters on both their offensive and defensive units.

The Eagles will rely on that experience to take them far this season and head coach, Armando Minjarez believes they have the right attitude to do so.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.