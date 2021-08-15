Local Listings
Arrington calls Afghanistan withdrawal ‘geopolitical catastrophe’

Rep. Jodey Arrington (KCBD File Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Provided by Jodey Arrington Press Office

WASHINGTON, DC— Today, Rep. Jodey Arrington (TX-19) issued the following statement regarding the situation in Afghanistan after the collapse of the Afghan government:

“The Afghanistan withdrawal has become a geopolitical catastrophe. Taliban terrorists have taken over the country in a matter of days, and President Ghani has fled the country. As we scramble to get our own people out of the US Embassy safely, we are leaving the Afghan people and our partners to be tortured, raped, and murdered by Taliban fighters.

“For nearly two decades, Americans have sacrificed our sons and daughters in uniform and spent over two trillion dollars in efforts to stabilize Afghanistan. In addition to striking the Taliban for harboring Osama Bin Laden and the 9/11 terrorists, our mission included helping the people of Afghanistan set up a just, stable, and sustainable government — a government that has now been eviscerated.

“I implore President Biden to abandon any political agenda, listen to our Generals and Commanders on the ground, and protect Americans and our interests at all costs.”

RELATED LINK: Latest update on Afghanistan from the Associated Press

