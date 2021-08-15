Olympic Gold Medalist Janine Beckie returns to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - About a week after she won an Olympic gold medal with Canada, Janine Beckie returned to Texas Tech to celebrate her achievement with her Red Raider family.

Canada defeated Sweden in a shootout on Aug. 6 to win the country’s first-ever gold medal in women’s soccer. Beckie started in every game throughout the tournament, and she scored two goals in Canada’s win over Chile. This is Beckie’s second Olympic medal after she won bronze with Canada back in 2016.

Beckie played for the Red Raiders from 2012-2015. She was a two-time All-American and four-time All-Big 12 First Team selection. She was also named Big 12 Player of the Year in 2014 and 2015.

Beckie was selected by the Houston Dash in the 2016 NWSL and currently plays for Manchester City in the FA Women’s Super League in England.

