Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Olympic Gold Medalist Janine Beckie returns to Texas Tech

About a week after she won an Olympic gold medal with Canada, Janine Beckie returned to Texas...
About a week after she won an Olympic gold medal with Canada, Janine Beckie returned to Texas Tech to celebrate her achievement with her Red Raider family.(KCBD Photo)
By Bradey King
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - About a week after she won an Olympic gold medal with Canada, Janine Beckie returned to Texas Tech to celebrate her achievement with her Red Raider family.

Canada defeated Sweden in a shootout on Aug. 6 to win the country’s first-ever gold medal in women’s soccer. Beckie started in every game throughout the tournament, and she scored two goals in Canada’s win over Chile. This is Beckie’s second Olympic medal after she won bronze with Canada back in 2016.

Beckie played for the Red Raiders from 2012-2015. She was a two-time All-American and four-time All-Big 12 First Team selection. She was also named Big 12 Player of the Year in 2014 and 2015.

Beckie was selected by the Houston Dash in the 2016 NWSL and currently plays for Manchester City in the FA Women’s Super League in England.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Skyline (Source: KCBD)
Lubbock ranked as third most dangerous city in the U.S. for 2021
The South Plains SPCA was able to help remove 40 dogs from a residence between Lubbock and...
40 dogs removed from Lubbock home, South Plains SPCA asking for fosters
Plainview Police Badge
Suspect in custody after shots fired in shopping center parking lot
Lubbock police
Suspect collides with LPD vehicle during Friday morning police chase
Perry, Burrows propose to reallocate Texas Permanent University Fund
Perry, Burrows push to remove control of Texas PUF from UT and A&M

Latest News

Family, friends, and fellow firemen gathered to honor the life of Woodrow Volunteer Firefighter...
Woodrow Volunteer Firefighter Joe Gillispie laid to rest
Warmer tomorrow than today with highs in the 80s, but still remaining below average.
More sunshine, less rain Sunday
Emergency crews respond to early morning crash at 82nd and Frankford
Emergency crews respond to early morning crash at 82nd and Frankford
A decades long brotherhood began in Canyon in the 1990s. Then four years ago, Jay Northcutt...
Friendship to Frenship: Football coaches share decades-long bond