Pigskin Preview: Floydada Whirlwinds

FLOYDADA, Texas (KCBD) - The Floydada Whirlwinds are looking to make a haboob season, according to the words of new head coach, J.R. Compton, back in January, when he was hired for the job.

RELATED STORY: Coronado’s J.R. Compton is Floydada’s new head football coach

Compton comes to Floydada after previously serving as the running back coach at Coronado high in Lubbock.

He inherited a (2-8) Whirlwind team that returns five starters on both offense and defense from last season.

With the season just over a week away, Compton is putting the final touches on what he wants his new Floydada team to look like including a new mantra, “Pay the price” or PTP.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.