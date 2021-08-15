Local Listings
Pigskin Preview: Floydada Whirlwinds

The Floydada Whirlwinds are looking to make a haboob season, according to the words of new head coach, J.R. Compton, back in January, when he was hired for the job.(KCBD Video)
By Ronald Clark
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FLOYDADA, Texas (KCBD) - The Floydada Whirlwinds are looking to make a haboob season, according to the words of new head coach, J.R. Compton, back in January, when he was hired for the job.

Compton comes to Floydada after previously serving as the running back coach at Coronado high in Lubbock.

He inherited a (2-8) Whirlwind team that returns five starters on both offense and defense from last season.

With the season just over a week away, Compton is putting the final touches on what he wants his new Floydada team to look like including a new mantra, “Pay the price” or PTP.

