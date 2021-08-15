Local Listings
Pigskin Preview: Olton Mustangs

The Olton Mustangs are still riding the wave from their playoff run a season ago, after going...
The Olton Mustangs are still riding the wave from their playoff run a season ago, after going (8-4) last year.
By Ronald Clark
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OLTON, Texas (KCBD) - The Olton Mustangs are still riding the wave from their playoff run a season ago, after going (8-4) last year.

But the Mustangs’ coaching staff is putting an emphasis on closing that chapter in their life and focusing on a new year for this season.

Olton returns six starters on both the offense and the defense this year but have big shoes to fill at a number of positions.

