Woodrow Volunteer Firefighter Joe Gillispie laid to rest

By Tori McGee
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Family, friends, and fellow firemen gathered to honor the life of Woodrow Volunteer Firefighter Joe Gillispie on Saturday.

Gillispie died Tuesday from lung cancer.

He fought fires in Lubbock County for more than 25 years, and worked as a grounds supervisor for Lubbock-Cooper ISD for 15 years.

Gillispie was diagnosed with lung cancer back in 2018, but he continued working and going on calls, all the way through to July of this year.

Susan Gillispie says she and her husband remained strong, despite the diagnosis.

“At this point in the journey, we had a choice. We could be sorrowful and devastated or we could choose hope and joy. We chose hope and joy,” Susan Gillispie said.

Joe Gillispie is described as a selfless public servant, remembered for his generosity, his love for his family, and his service.

Lubbock-Cooper ISD Superintendent Keith Bryant said, “February 6th, 2006 was a great day for Lubbock-Cooper ISD. That was the day Joe Gillispie started working for the district. The minute you got to know Joe Gillispie, he was your friend. He would look you in the eye and call you by name every time.”

Bryant said Gillispie had a fighting spirit, and it was evident he loved everyone he came in contact with.

Joe Gillispie was 59.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

