City of Lubbock to host COVID-19 news conference Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will hold a virtual news conference regarding the Coronavirus in the community on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

The news conference will begin at Noon.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will livestream the event here.

Texas Tech University Health Science Center will host a virtual town hall at 12:30 p.m. the same day. Because of that, the city’s news conference will be condensed.

KCBD will also livestream the TTUHSC town hall if available.

Since Friday, August 13, 2021, there have been 467 new cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock County. There were 229 cases reported on Monday. There has also been one new death since Friday, which brings the total deaths to 746.

For the hospital capacity, Region B (which includes all of the counties in the Lubbock area) is now at 16.24 percent. There are 15 available ICU beds in the region as of Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.