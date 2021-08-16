Local Listings
Cooler temps for the first week of school

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The below normal temperatures we felt this weekend will stick around for most of the workweek as well.

Cool temps and rain chances for the first week of school
Cool temps and rain chances for the first week of school(KCBD)

Temperatures Sunday topped out in the mid-80s for most of the South Plains. A quiet night is expected ahead of us, with lows in the 60s and partly cloudy skies.

Monday looks to be a little more active storm-wise with a chance for severe thunderstorms for a portion of the South Plains. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal risk for severe weather for the NW part of the KCBD viewing area for Monday. The biggest risks include strong to damaging wind gusts and small hail, along with localized flooding. Although not everyone will see severe thunderstorms, there is a chance for rain for any part of the South Plains beginning Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

Temperatures Monday will remain below average with highs in the 80s. Apart from any storms that develop you can expect mostly sunny skies and calm winds from the southwest. Overnight Monday, rain chances will continue with temperatures dipping down into the mid-60s.

A slow warming trend will begin after a cool Tuesday, with highs back in the low-90s by the end of the school week. Rain chances are much slimmer heading into next week, for now.

