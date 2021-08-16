Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Covenant Health makes changes to visitor policy due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Covenant Health
Covenant Health(Covenant Health)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with Covenant Health have changed the visitation policy due to rising COVID-19 cases in our communities. The visitation has been scaled back to help with the safety of the patients, caregivers, and visitors.

VISITOR POLICY PER MINISTRY:

Covenant Medical Center: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.

Covenant Children’s: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors age 2 and up. COVID patients are allowed one visitor per day. COVID patient visitor must be 18 years or older.

Covenant Specialty: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.

Grace Clinic: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.

Grace Surgical Hospital: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.

Covenant Health Levelland: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.

Covenant Health Plainview: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors every 24 hours. Masks are required for all visitors age 2 and up. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.

Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.

Covenant Medical Group Clinics: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors age 2 and up. COVID patients are allowed one visitor.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Antonio Basco cries beside a cross at a makeshift...
Husband of woman killed in Texas Walmart mass shooting dies
Lubbock Skyline (Source: KCBD)
Lubbock ranked as third most dangerous city in the U.S. for 2021
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses
About a week after she won an Olympic gold medal with Canada, Janine Beckie returned to Texas...
Olympic Gold Medalist Janine Beckie returns to Texas Tech
Family, friends, and fellow firemen gathered to honor the life of Woodrow Volunteer Firefighter...
Woodrow Volunteer Firefighter Joe Gillispie laid to rest

Latest News

Michael Hinojosa, superintendent of Dallas Independent School District, said he is determined...
Dallas schools chief: seeking normalcy amid COVID-19 'madness'
Fifth graders at Jacob’s Well Elementary School in Wimberley during a reading exercise. Sept....
Siding with Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Supreme Court temporarily halts mask orders in Dallas and Bexar counties
Though she was "against the vaccine" before, the 43-year-old now wishes she got the shot before...
Fla. woman wishes she got vaccinated before hospitalization with COVID-19
Eight states, many in the southeast, account for about 51% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the...
US among nations with highest rate of new COVID-19 cases