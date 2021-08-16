Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

COVID-19: Lubbock reports 2 additional deaths, 225 new cases on Tuesday

The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting two additional deaths and 225 new...
The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting two additional deaths and 225 new cases on Tuesday, August 17. These new cases bring the total active cases reported by the city to 3,045.(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting two additional deaths and 225 new cases on Tuesday, August 17.

These new cases bring the total active cases reported by the city to 3,045.

A total of 53,736 cases have been reported by the City of Lubbock, with 49,943 recoveries and 748 total deaths.

The State has reported as of Sunday, 255 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Lubbock’s 22-county Trauma Service Area B (TSA), occupying 18.06 percent of total hospital capacity. There are 9 ICU beds available in the area.

University Medical Center in Lubbock reported on Monday, 96 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in their care with 98 percent of them unvaccinated.

The Health Department reported 185 hospitalized with 54 ICU patients for Lubbock County on Monday, 12 of those hospitalized are vaccinated.

A total of 114,029 Lubbock County residents have been vaccinated.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has also reported 52.18% of Lubbock County’s population over 12 years old have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 13,100,000 people fully vaccinated in the State.

According to the City of Lubbock, the following vaccines are available:

Moderna - Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Johnson & Johnson - Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Pfizer - Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Health Department, 806 18th Street, operating 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For further questions, please call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.

MODERNA FIRST DOSE APPOINTMENTS:

Appointments for the Moderna vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933 and walking in will be excepted.

PFIZER APPOINTMENTS: The vaccine is available at no charge, regardless of insurance status to those who are at least 12 years old. Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children between 12 and 17 years of age or older.

Appointments for the Pfizer vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON:

Appointments for single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covenant Health
Covenant Health makes changes to visitor policy due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Lubbock County Courthouse, March 20, 2020
Lubbock, Crosby County Courts move to remote proceedings due to rise in COVID cases
Patrick Mahomes II (Source: KLTV)
Mahomes says new Adidas shoe line is dream coming true
I-27 Overpass at Shallowater Exit
TXDOT crews repairing damaged I-27 overpass in North Lubbock County
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision

Latest News

*Note: This is a stock photo.
New Mexico re-implements indoor mask mandate, requires vaccinations for medical workers, school staff
Covenant Health
Covenant Health to host community job fair
Cardinal Raymond Burke is breathing with the help of a ventilator just days after testing...
Cardinal critical of COVID-19 vaccine on ventilator due to virus
Update on COVID-19 from the City of Lubbock
City of Lubbock to host COVID-19 news conference Wednesday