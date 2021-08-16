COVID-19: Lubbock reports 229 new cases on Monday, UMC says 98% of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting one additional death and 229 new cases on Monday, August 16.

238 new cases were added between Saturday and Sunday.

These new cases bring the total active cases reported by the city to 2,970.

A total of 53,513 cases have been reported by the City of Lubbock, with 49,797 recoveries and 746 total deaths.

The State has reported as of Sunday, 247 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Lubbock’s 22-county Trauma Service Area B (TSA), occupying 16.24 percent of total hospital capacity. There are 15 ICU beds available in the area.

University Medical Center in Lubbock reported on Monday, 96 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in their care with 98 percent of them unvaccinated.

The Health Department reported 185 hospitalized with 54 ICU patients for Lubbock County on Monday, 12 of those hospitalized are vaccinated.

A total of 114,029 Lubbock County residents have been vaccinated.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has also reported 52.06% of Lubbock County’s population over 12 years old have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 13,100,000 people fully vaccinated in the State.

According to the City of Lubbock, the following vaccines are available:

Moderna - Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Johnson & Johnson - Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Pfizer - Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Health Department, 806 18th Street, operating 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For further questions, please call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.

MODERNA FIRST DOSE APPOINTMENTS:

Appointments for the Moderna vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933 and walking in will be excepted.

PFIZER APPOINTMENTS: The vaccine is available at no charge, regardless of insurance status to those who are at least 12 years old. Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children between 12 and 17 years of age or older.

Appointments for the Pfizer vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON:

Appointments for single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

