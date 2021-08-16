TXDOT crews repairing damaged I-27 overpass in North Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-area residents are showing concern after a post on social media of an I-27 overpass in north Lubbock County that appears to be damaged. Several viewers have reached out to KCBD regarding the post.

The photo circulating social media shows a portion of the overpass, near the Shallowater exit, with an apparent hole. The original poster warns others this could be a dangerous situation.

I 27. Just before the shallowater exit if you're going south is collapsing. Be careful it looks like all the support is washed out. Posted by Martin Aleman on Sunday, August 15, 2021

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation say the overpass is not in any danger of collapsing, but crews are on-scene working on repairs. Officials tell us this does not affect the structural integrity of the bridge. The interstate is not blocked off, but the access road is while crews continuing working.

The recent rain washed out that portion of the overpass, damaging it further, according to TXDOT.

I-27 overpass near Shallowater exit damaged (Julio Iglesias, KCBD)

