Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Taliban captures capital of Kabul

  • Taliban says the war in Afghanistan is over after capturing the capital city of Kabul
  • The U.S. military is working to evacuate Americans from the airport, where thousands are trying to flee the country

COVID cases continue to soar in Lubbock

  • The health department reported 295 new cases on Friday
  • There are now 2,779 active cases
  • The hospitalization rate is at 14.45%

Lubbock County commissioners will meet today to call special election

  • Commissioners will meet at 4 to call a November 2 election to raise the property tax rate
  • The increase would be about 2¢ per $100 valuation above last year - that’s about 70$ a year for the average homeowner

Tropical storm Fred regains strength

  • Tropical storm warning now in effect for certain parts of Florida and the Alabama border
  • Fred is expected to continue strengthening as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico
  • The storm is expected to be off the coast of the Florida panhandle by this evening

Haiti earthquake kills nearly 1,300

  • Haiti is preparing for another natural disaster after a powerful earthquake hit the island Saturday
  • A tropical storm is expected to hit the island later today

