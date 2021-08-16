Daybreak Today Monday morning brief
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Taliban captures capital of Kabul
- Taliban says the war in Afghanistan is over after capturing the capital city of Kabul
- The U.S. military is working to evacuate Americans from the airport, where thousands are trying to flee the country
COVID cases continue to soar in Lubbock
- The health department reported 295 new cases on Friday
- There are now 2,779 active cases
- The hospitalization rate is at 14.45%
Lubbock County commissioners will meet today to call special election
- Commissioners will meet at 4 to call a November 2 election to raise the property tax rate
- The increase would be about 2¢ per $100 valuation above last year - that’s about 70$ a year for the average homeowner
Tropical storm Fred regains strength
- Tropical storm warning now in effect for certain parts of Florida and the Alabama border
- Fred is expected to continue strengthening as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico
- The storm is expected to be off the coast of the Florida panhandle by this evening
Haiti earthquake kills nearly 1,300
- Haiti is preparing for another natural disaster after a powerful earthquake hit the island Saturday
- A tropical storm is expected to hit the island later today
