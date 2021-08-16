Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Taliban captures capital of Kabul

The U.S. military is working to evacuate Americans from the airport, where thousands are trying to flee the country

Taliban says the war in Afghanistan is over after capturing the capital city of Kabul

COVID cases continue to soar in Lubbock

The hospitalization rate is at 14.45%

There are now 2,779 active cases

The health department reported 295 new cases on Friday

Lubbock County commissioners will meet today to call special election

The increase would be about 2¢ per $100 valuation above last year - that’s about 70$ a year for the average homeowner

Commissioners will meet at 4 to call a November 2 election to raise the property tax rate

Tropical storm Fred regains strength

Tropical storm warning now in effect for certain parts of Florida and the Alabama border

Fred is expected to continue strengthening as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico