Injured officer Sgt. Shawn Wilson receives support from Peace Officer’s Angels Foundation

By Addison Barthold
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another show of support for sergeant Shawn Wilson.

He’s one of the Levelland policemen injured during an hours-long standoff on July 15.

On Friday, the Peace Officer’s Angels Foundation recognized sergeant Wilson’s service.

“Sergeant Wilson, on behalf of the Peace Officer’s Angels Foundation, we would like to present you with this check, and hoping for a speedy recovery.”

Levelland police sergeant Shawn Wilson was gifted fifteen hundred dollars from the Peace Officer’s Angels Foundation.

This organization provides emotional and financial support to injured Texas law enforcement.

After spending a week in the hospital for his critical injuries, Sergeant Wilson says this donation will help greatly.

“There was a lot of medical expenses, a lot of traveling and things like that that are going to come along so were definitely going to be good stewards with that money and make sure that we put it in a safe place and save it for whenever we need it.”

Now, nearly a month after the shooting, sergeant Wilson says he is feeling much better.

He says physical therapy has been crucial in his recovery.

“The therapy, what they are doing with me, they have gotten me back to where I am walking very well now.”

Despite dealing with side effects of his injury, Wilson says he is ready to be reunited with his brothers in blue.

“I don’t know what the long-term effects of this injury are going to be, but I’m ready to get back to work.”

You can help support an injured Texas officer by donating to the Peace Officer’s Angels Foundation at their website.

