Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Grampy

Available at LAS
Available at LAS(LAS)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Grampy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a seven-year-old shepherd mix who has been at the shelter almost two months.

Staff say Grampy is an older dog, but don’t let that worry you. He has a lot of life left in him. He’s very sweet and loves to snuggle.

Grampy is up to date on his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Martin.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Antonio Basco cries beside a cross at a makeshift...
Husband of woman killed in Texas Walmart mass shooting dies
Lubbock Skyline (Source: KCBD)
Lubbock ranked as third most dangerous city in the U.S. for 2021
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses
About a week after she won an Olympic gold medal with Canada, Janine Beckie returned to Texas...
Olympic Gold Medalist Janine Beckie returns to Texas Tech
Family, friends, and fellow firemen gathered to honor the life of Woodrow Volunteer Firefighter...
Woodrow Volunteer Firefighter Joe Gillispie laid to rest

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Jasmine
KCBD's Pet of the Day - Fri., August 13
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Martin
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Martin
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Martin
KCBD's Pet of the Day - Thurs., August 12
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Norway
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Norway