Lubbock Chamber to host virtual community prayer gathering

(Lubbock Chamber of Commerce | Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual community prayer gathering on Tuesday, August 17.

The prayer gathering will be held at 9 a.m. and will last until 9:30 a.m.

It will be held on Zoom. Zoom attendees must register beforehand and can do so by clicking here.

Lubbock Christian University, Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Lubbock State Supported Living Center, Texas Tech University and Boom Ministries will be in attendance.

The registration is open to the public.

