Lubbock Chamber to host virtual community prayer gathering
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual community prayer gathering on Tuesday, August 17.
The prayer gathering will be held at 9 a.m. and will last until 9:30 a.m.
It will be held on Zoom. Zoom attendees must register beforehand and can do so by clicking here.
Lubbock Christian University, Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Lubbock State Supported Living Center, Texas Tech University and Boom Ministries will be in attendance.
The registration is open to the public.
