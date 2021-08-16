Marginal severe weather risk through tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Storms and showers are likely the next few days. The hit and miss nature also is likely. As usual, some spots are likely to remain dry, a few spots may receive flooding downpours.

There is and will be plenty of moisture in the air to be turned into rain. As we heat up each afternoon, spotty storms and showers are expected to develop. Activity will be more widespread through each evening.

A Marginal Risk for severe weather has been identified by the Storm Prediction Center for the northwestern third or so of the KCBD viewing area for this afternoon and night. The greatest risk is expected to be strong, possibly damaging, wind gusts. However, small hail and localized flooding downpours are possible.

Some storms/showers may linger into the early morning hours.

Rain chances will remain with us but taper downward the next two days.

Temperatures will continue to peak below the mid-August average but will gradually return to near average by this weekend.

Highs the next few afternoons generally will range from the mid- to upper 80s.

