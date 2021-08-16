South Plains Food Bank’s Apple Harvest in need of volunteers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Food Bank is seeking the community’s help in their 2,500 apple-tree orchard to help harvest apples during the apple season.

“Apples are abundant in our orchard this year, but volunteers are scarce…” said Chief Operations Officer Jenifer Smith. “Please help us bring in the harvest so we can bless our neighbors in need with fresh apples.”

Harvesting at the right time ensures that the apples are at their best for the community.

“It’s important that we begin the process now” said Stoney Cornett, Director of Farm, Orchard, and GRUB operations at South Plains Food Bank. “Volunteering your time at the Orchard now is the best way to help us make sure the most apples do the most good; we can’t do it alone.”

The South Plains Food Bank orchard provides more than 120,000 pounds of apples every year for those in the community facing food insecurity.

With COVID numbers rising, South Plains Food Bank continues to make sure all volunteers and staff are safe, but able to enjoy giving back their time to the community in any way possible. To sign-up to volunteer at the orchard, South Plains Food Bank encourages you to visit //spfb.org/volunteer or reach out to Volunteer Manager, Natalia Serna at 806-763-3003 X112.

There are several opportunities to volunteer at the orchard Monday through Friday from 7am until 3pm, and SPFB is also hosting a harvest event on Saturday, August 28th from 8am-12pm.

Those who choose to volunteer are encouraged to bring sunscreen and bug-spray for themselves and anyone in their group. Detailed instructions on how best to go about harvesting the apples will be given at the Orchard upon arrival.

