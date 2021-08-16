Storm chances remain for start of the week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Showers and storms again this evening over the South Plains. A few could produce some hail near 1 inch in size and winds around 60 mph in the north and northwest areas through late evening. Otherwise, most storms will produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and winds that could gusts to near 60 mph.

Storms will decrease in coverage and intensity by midnight or so over the area.

Tuesday will bring another chance of scattered storms with the same potential of heavy rain, lightning and wind.

As for temperatures, they will remain in the 60s at night in Lubbock and daytime highs will remain between 83-88 degrees through the rest of the week. Daytime heating will relate to sun, clouds and rain for your community.

It does look warmer by the weekend as the afternoon highs could climb to near or above 90 degrees.

