Voters to decide whether Lubbock County can raise property tax rate

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County is proposing to increase the property tax rate for the next fiscal year at an amount that requires voter approval. The special election has been called for November 2.

After budget workshops the Lubbock County Commissioners Court propose increasing the tax rate by about two cents over the previous year. That’s .33997800 to .359990 per $100 of value.

The decision would raise more than 3.5 percent revenue from property owners over last year and that requires an election under recently passed state legislation. That rate was calculated at .324942 per $100 of value.

According to Lubbock County, the average taxable value of a home increased by about $10,000 from last year to $167,776 and the proposed tax rate would increase the yearly payment on that average homeowner by $69.72 to a total of $603.98.

The Commissioners Court is describing this as an increase for public safety. It wants to put an additional $5 million in the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office budget.

“This two cent tax rate will generate approximately $5 million extra for our Sheriff’s Department and our detention center,” Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish said. “That will boost the salary for our incoming deputies from about $40,000 to about $49,000. It’s still well below what deputies could be making at other agencies but at least this keeps us competitive, at least it allows us to go out attract good recruits and retain them.”

Judge Parrish said the county hopes to address pay disparities among all ranks and address other personnel issues within the Sheriff’s Office.

“That’s where we need the people of Lubbock County to come and help us, to walk with us,” Parrish said. “If law enforcement, public safety is important, and we believe it is, then help us as we take care of the deputies.”

He vows the additional revenue will go toward public safety, which is what will be on the ballot.

“It will say specifically what this money will be going for,” Parrish said. “That’s raises and disparity pay for our Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department. That will be specific to the language and not just because that’s the legal thing to do. It is the right thing to do.”

A public hearing on the proposed tax rate will be held Monday, August 23 at 10:15 a.m. in the Lubbock County Courthouse on the 5th floor.

If voters reject the proposal, the tax rate would default to the voter-approval rate. Lubbock County would operate under a budget prepared for such a rate.

Click here for more information.

The following is a news release from Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly S. Rowe:

Today the Lubbock County Commissioner’s Court took a huge step toward funding the men and women of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. For 9 years, The Sheriff’s Office has worked toward implementing a competitive pay scale. This scale went largely unfunded by previous courts with the biggest steps forward coming in the last two years. That said the time it took to fully implement the pay scale has put us woefully behind yet again.

With a starting salary of just over $41,000 dollars, the Sheriff’s Office is currently 25% percent behind the average starting salary of the departments we are losing qualified, experienced, and trained deputies to. Their starting salaries are averaging $51,466.

What this means to the citizens of Lubbock County is that your tax dollars are leaving the area to benefit other agencies. The Sheriff’s Office has lost over 329 years of experience in the last four years. We are losing an average 6 years of training and experience from each person we lose within our Law Enforcement Division and 3 years of service from within our Detention Division. This has cost the citizens of Lubbock County approximately $2.6 Million dollars in lost training alone in four years. The Sheriff’s Office has become a training ground for other agencies as we have lost 1.6 Million dollars in the last two years alone.

The Sheriff’s Office could not standby and continue to allow this to happen without trying to keep our competent and trained staff here to protect the citizens of Lubbock County. I ask you to show your support for the Women and Men of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and all those that stand to benefit from this public safety measure.

Sincerely,

Sheriff Kelly S. Rowe.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.