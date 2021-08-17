Local Listings
Consider This: Vet School latest feat; now Tech deserves PUF split

By Dan Jackson
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s great to see the first class of students gathered at the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine.

Among those visiting with students and faculty was Robert Duncan. His name tag simply said Bob Duncan; that’s his style. We, of course, know him for two decades of tireless work in the Texas Legislature before serving as Texas Tech System Chancellor.

Unfortunately, because of his determination to get this school, appointees of the governor pushed Duncan out.

A new vet school is something many said would never happen. Thank you to those who made this institution a reality, especially Bob Duncan.

Something else many say will never happen is changing the PUF, the Permanent University Fund. State Representative Dustin Burrows and State Senator Charles Perry have filed legislation on this topic.

Mineral rights, leases and other income from land in West Texas make up what is now a $30 billion dollar fund. The interest goes to the University of Texas and Texas A&M.

But what about the university system that’s actually based in West Texas? Texas Tech does not get a penny.

Consider This: It’s time for the Texas Tech System, now with five universities in four cities across Texas, to become the third flagship university of this state. And interest from the PUF should be split evenly: a third to Texas, a third to A&M and a third to Texas Tech.

I’m tired of the governor, lieutenant governor and others relying on West Texas each election, but leaving us out on something as important as higher education.

We want to know what you think. Voice your opinion by commenting below, by e-mailing us at considerthis@kcbd.com or by writing us at: KCBD-TV Attn: Consider This 5600 Avenue A Lubbock, TX 79404 ‘Consider This’ is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.

