Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

NewsStream - Daybreak Today, July 3
NewsStream - Daybreak Today, July 3
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock County reported 229 COVID-19 cases and one new death Monday

Texas Tech vet school begins classes

Tropical storm Fred drenches U.S. Southeast

Taliban takes control of Afghanistan

U.S. to recommend booster shots

  • The White House could soon recommend booster shots for those who took Pfizer or Moderna vaccines
  • The booster would come months after the second dose, with the recommendation as early as next month

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covenant Health
Covenant Health makes changes to visitor policy due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Lubbock County Courthouse, March 20, 2020
Lubbock, Crosby County Courts move to remote proceedings due to rise in COVID cases
I-27 Overpass at Shallowater Exit
TXDOT crews repairing damaged I-27 overpass in North Lubbock County
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
When Linda Childers-Perry was entered into witness protection in 1996, she was taken to a gym,...
60-year-old bodybuilder hopes to inspire others

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Cookie
KCBD Pet of the Day - Tues., August 17
Daybreak Today 5 a.m. Weather
Daybreak Today 5 a.m. Weather - Tues., August 17
OMAR
‘We’ve gone back to the dark age’: Local veteran fighting to get Afghani interpreter out of danger
Patrick Mahomes II (Source: KLTV)
Mahomes says new Adidas shoe line is dream coming true