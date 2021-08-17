Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock County reported 229 COVID-19 cases and one new death Monday

Texas Tech vet school begins classes

64 student s attended the first day of classes Monday after 50 years of fighting to open the school

Read more here: TTU Vet School classes begin; Denver City native proud to be part of inaugural class

Tropical storm Fred drenches U.S. Southeast

Storm has made landfall near Florida’s panhandle and is continuing to move further inland

National Hurricane Center has upgrade Grace to a tropical storm early Tuesday morning

Get the latest here: Fred drenches US Southeast; Grace again a tropical storm

Taliban takes control of Afghanistan

Military planes continue evacuating diplomats and civilians from the airport in Kabul Tuesday morning

At least seven people have died, including two armed men shot by U.S. troops

Camelia Juarez spoke to a local veteran about the situation: ‘We’ve gone back to the dark age’: Local veteran fighting to get Afghani interpreter out of danger

U.S. to recommend booster shots

The White House could soon recommend booster shots for those who took Pfizer or Moderna vaccines

The booster would come months after the second dose, with the recommendation as early as next month

