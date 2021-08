LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Memphis Grizzlies are trading Patrick Beverly to the Minnesota Timberwolves for former Texas Tech Men’s Basketball player Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez, according to ESPN sources.

ESPN tweeted the following Tuesday morning:

The Grizzlies are trading Patrick Beverley to the Timberwolves for Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez, sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/RAn5NB2VDe — ESPN (@espn) August 17, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more details.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.