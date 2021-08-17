Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Cookie

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Cookie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old Shar Pei-pit mix who has been at the shelter for 56 days.

She is a very sweet and lovable girl. Cookie is up to date on her shots, is spayed and has a microchip. She’s ready for her forever home. Her adoption fees are waived this month.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Grampy.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covenant Health
Covenant Health makes changes to visitor policy due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Lubbock County Courthouse, March 20, 2020
Lubbock, Crosby County Courts move to remote proceedings due to rise in COVID cases
I-27 Overpass at Shallowater Exit
TXDOT crews repairing damaged I-27 overpass in North Lubbock County
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
When Linda Childers-Perry was entered into witness protection in 1996, she was taken to a gym,...
60-year-old bodybuilder hopes to inspire others

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Cookie
KCBD Pet of the Day - Tues., August 17
Available at LAS
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Grampy
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Grampy
KCBD's Pet of the Day - Mon., August 16
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Jasmine
KCBD's Pet of the Day - Fri., August 13