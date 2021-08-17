KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Cookie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Cookie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old Shar Pei-pit mix who has been at the shelter for 56 days.

She is a very sweet and lovable girl. Cookie is up to date on her shots, is spayed and has a microchip. She’s ready for her forever home. Her adoption fees are waived this month.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Grampy.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.