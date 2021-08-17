Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock man admits to stealing 38 firearms from Gebo’s

Mark Anthony Lara, 49, of Lubbock
Mark Anthony Lara, 49, of Lubbock(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man admitted to stealing 38 firearms from Gebo’s Distributing, Inc. near 50th and Ave. A.

Mark Anthony Lara, 49, pleaded guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of firearms.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lubbock man accused of stealing 38 firearms from Gebo’s

On May 28, 2021, police were called to a burglary around 1 a.m. at Gebo’s. Investigators found four of the firearms in a field next to the business. The other 34 guns were missing.

Surveillance video shows the suspect had a backpack, two mesh laundry bags and a crowbar. The suspect filled the bags with the 38 stolen guns and left out of one of the doors of the business, according to the police report.

A few days later, on May 30, Lara and a female were pulled over during a traffic stop by a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputy. During the traffic stop, investigators say the barrel end of a pistol could be seen underneath the front passenger seas where the woman was sitting. Police found fire firearms in the vehicle. One was in the trunk wrapped inside a red, stained hoodie - which was seen in the surveillance footage from the Gebo’s burglary.

He faces up to 10 years in federal prison with the possibility for parole.

Lara admitted on May 30, 2021, he had been previously convicted of a crime punishable by a term of imprisonment exceeding on year and he knowingly possess in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce firearms.

His re-arraignment is set for August 25.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covenant Health
Covenant Health makes changes to visitor policy due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Lubbock County Courthouse, March 20, 2020
Lubbock, Crosby County Courts move to remote proceedings due to rise in COVID cases
I-27 Overpass at Shallowater Exit
TXDOT crews repairing damaged I-27 overpass in North Lubbock County
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
Patrick Mahomes II (Source: KLTV)
Mahomes says new Adidas shoe line is dream coming true

Latest News

Another round of thunderstorms and showers is expected this afternoon and evening. Here's what...
Today’s South Plains rain outlook
Another round of thunderstorms and showers is expected this afternoon and evening. Here's what...
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Tues., August 17
Blue alert in affect after deputy shot
KCBD News at Noon - Tues., August 17
Covenant Health
Covenant Health to host community job fair