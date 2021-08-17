Lubbock man admits to stealing 38 firearms from Gebo’s

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man admitted to stealing 38 firearms from Gebo’s Distributing, Inc. near 50th and Ave. A.

Mark Anthony Lara, 49, pleaded guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of firearms.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lubbock man accused of stealing 38 firearms from Gebo’s

On May 28, 2021, police were called to a burglary around 1 a.m. at Gebo’s. Investigators found four of the firearms in a field next to the business. The other 34 guns were missing.

Surveillance video shows the suspect had a backpack, two mesh laundry bags and a crowbar. The suspect filled the bags with the 38 stolen guns and left out of one of the doors of the business, according to the police report.

A few days later, on May 30, Lara and a female were pulled over during a traffic stop by a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputy. During the traffic stop, investigators say the barrel end of a pistol could be seen underneath the front passenger seas where the woman was sitting. Police found fire firearms in the vehicle. One was in the trunk wrapped inside a red, stained hoodie - which was seen in the surveillance footage from the Gebo’s burglary.

He faces up to 10 years in federal prison with the possibility for parole.

Lara admitted on May 30, 2021, he had been previously convicted of a crime punishable by a term of imprisonment exceeding on year and he knowingly possess in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce firearms.

His re-arraignment is set for August 25.

