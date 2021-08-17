Local Listings
Middle school students washing windows for school supplies

By Andrew Wood
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Even as schools across Lubbock Country are set to open their doors Wednesday, some area students are finding ways to raise money for school supplies.

With a squeegee in hand, Nathaniel Herrera, 11, and his friend have been searching for customers at the United Supermarkets on Parkway Drive, willing to wash windows for paying customers.

“Yeah, we’ve been helping people out- washing windows and stuff,” he said.  “Instead of them going to the car wash, we just do it for a little cheaper.”

Even United Supermarkets’ corporate management has taken notice.  So much, they were willing to reach out and help.

“We don’t allow people to solicit on the parking lot, and so we knew that they were trying to raise money for school supplies, and so we stepped in and gave them some gift cards and both of them some school supplies,” said Paul Campbell, who serves as store director at that location.

“I’m happy I got school supplies, and I feel good,” Nathaniel said shortly after receiving the donation.  “When I go home, I’ll probably get some school clothes and stuff.”

He will be attending Dunbar Middle School.

“We knew they were working hard, and trying to earn money for those school supplies, so, we figured we’d step in and do a good thing for them, " Campbell said.  “We are always here to help people in need.  Those kids, you can tell were very polite and willing to work hard to earn money to do what they needed to do to earn money for school supplies.”

Nathaniel tells KCBD-TV his favorite subject is math, and that he eventually plans to try out for the football team.

