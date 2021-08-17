Local Listings
New Mexico re-implements indoor mask mandate, requires vaccinations for medical workers, school staff

*Note: This is a stock photo.(unsplash.com)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the state of New Mexico will temporarily re-implement a statewide requirement that face masks be worn in all public spaces regardless of vaccination status.

The governor also announced a statewide requirement for all workers in hospitals, nursing homes, juvenile justice facilities, rehabilitation facilities, state correctional facilities and more close-contact settings to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Workers in all private, public and charger schools in New Mexico are also required to either be vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing.

“We all have a role to play,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “No one wants to go backward. No one wants to see our recovery endangered by another - and preventable - surge of serious illness. No one wants a full hospital turning away New Mexicans who need care. So mask up indoors to stop the spread. And vaccinate if you haven’t been vaccinated. These two simple steps will protect our health care resources and ensure our economy can continue to rebound.”

According to a news release, the mask requirement applies to everyone age two and older in all indoor public settings - except when eating and drinking.

Masks will be required to everyone in school buildings regardless of vaccination status.

The indoor mask requirement is effective Friday, Aug. 20 and remains in effect until at least Sept. 15.

