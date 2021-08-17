Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Pete Buttigieg announces he and husband are parents

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, left, and his husband, Chasten...
Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, left, and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, right, wave to the crowd at a campaign stop Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced on his Twitter Tuesday that he and his husband are new parents.

Buttigieg tweeted that the process isn’t complete, but is “overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents.”

According to NBC, Buttigieg and his husband have been married since 2018 and live in Washington together.

Buttigieg served as the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, from 2012 to 2019 and became the first openly gay cabinet member to be confirmed by the Senate in February.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covenant Health
Covenant Health makes changes to visitor policy due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Lubbock County Courthouse, March 20, 2020
Lubbock, Crosby County Courts move to remote proceedings due to rise in COVID cases
Patrick Mahomes II (Source: KLTV)
Mahomes says new Adidas shoe line is dream coming true
I-27 Overpass at Shallowater Exit
TXDOT crews repairing damaged I-27 overpass in North Lubbock County
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
After years of suspicion, a reckoning for R. Kelly
A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire along Highway 89 in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on...
Fueled by winds, largest wildfire moves near California city
Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announces, on August 16, 2021, the Sheriff's Office will stop...
Wisconsin sheriff now calling incarcerated people ‘residents,’ not ‘inmates’
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban...
Fed’s Powell: There’s no returning to pre-pandemic economy
A school district in Illinois says students who refuse to wear masks in class will be sent home.
Students who refuse to mask will be sent home in Illinois district