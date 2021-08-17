Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Pigskin Preview: Hale Center Owls

By Bradey King
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hale Center had a solid 2020 season, finishing 4th in District with a 6-5 overall record.

Head Coach Jeff Smith was proud of his team achieving their goal of making the postseason last year and expects to build on that progress this year.

The Owls will lean heavily on their experience this year as they are returning several starters on both sides of the ball and a big, talented senior class.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covenant Health
Covenant Health makes changes to visitor policy due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Lubbock County Courthouse, March 20, 2020
Lubbock, Crosby County Courts move to remote proceedings due to rise in COVID cases
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Antonio Basco cries beside a cross at a makeshift...
Husband of woman killed in Texas Walmart mass shooting dies
Lubbock Skyline (Source: KCBD)
Lubbock ranked as third most dangerous city in the U.S. for 2021
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision

Latest News

Pigskin Preview: Tahoka Bulldogs
Pigskin Preview: Tahoka Bulldogs
Pigskin Preview: Hale Center Owls
Pigskin Preview: Hale Center Owls
The Floydada Whirlwinds are looking to make a haboob season, according to the words of new head...
Pigskin Preview: Floydada Whirlwinds
The Olton Mustangs are still riding the wave from their playoff run a season ago, after going...
Pigskin Preview: Olton Mustangs