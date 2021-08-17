Pigskin Preview: Hale Center Owls

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hale Center had a solid 2020 season, finishing 4th in District with a 6-5 overall record.

Head Coach Jeff Smith was proud of his team achieving their goal of making the postseason last year and expects to build on that progress this year.

The Owls will lean heavily on their experience this year as they are returning several starters on both sides of the ball and a big, talented senior class.

