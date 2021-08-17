Local Listings
Pigskin Preview: Tahoka Bulldogs

By Bradey King
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Tahoka Bulldogs are ready to bounce back from the 2020 season, in which they finished 3-7 overall.

Head Coach Stephen Overstreet said the Bulldogs biggest strength this year is depth. The participation numbers are much higher than last year, and the team is returning five strong starters on offense and defense.

After missing the playoffs last season, the Bulldogs are determined to get back there this year.

